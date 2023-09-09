Delaware State extends losing streak falling to Army

Delaware State did not have an answer for Army’s offensive attack as they scored 57 points to power past the Hornets on Saturday afternoon.
Bryson Daily led the way for Army, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another two. Down the field, Daily was primarily looking for receiver Isaiah Alston, who finished with three receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns. The team’s potent offense accumulated an impressive 525 total yards.
Jordan Hull, Myles Morales, and Tahmir Ellis were all contributors for Delaware State in the loss. The Hornets heavily struggled on offense, failing time and time again to put points on the board.
Key Metrics to Victory: Army
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 74-26 run-pass split with 43 rushing attempts and 15 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 28:21 (47% of the game)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Delaware State’s 0% efficiency
Army earned its first win of the year. The Black Knights‘ next game is a September 15 matchup with the University of Texas at San Antonio at Alamodome. This afternoon’s defeat was another tough result for Delaware State. It had lost in its last outing against Bowie State and was looking to rebound. The Hornets will look for a better result in their next game, a September 16 matchup with Richmond at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium.
