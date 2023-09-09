VIEW ALL SCORES
Delaware State

Delaware State extends losing streak falling to Army

Delaware State couldn’t contain Army’s offense, despite efforts from Hull, Morales, and Ellis.
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Delaware State did not have an answer for Army’s offensive attack as they scored 57 points to power past the Hornets on Saturday afternoon.

Army

Bryson Daily led the way for Army, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another two. Down the field, Daily was primarily looking for receiver Isaiah Alston, who finished with three receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns. The team’s potent offense accumulated an impressive 525 total yards.

Jordan Hull, Myles Morales, and Tahmir Ellis were all contributors for Delaware State in the loss. The Hornets heavily struggled on offense, failing time and time again to put points on the board.

Key Metrics to Victory: Army

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 74-26 run-pass split with 43 rushing attempts and 15 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 28:21 (47% of the game)
  • Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Delaware State’s 0% efficiency

Army earned its first win of the year. The Black Knights‘ next game is a September 15 matchup with the University of Texas at San Antonio at Alamodome. This afternoon’s defeat was another tough result for Delaware State. It had lost in its last outing against Bowie State and was looking to rebound. The Hornets will look for a better result in their next game, a September 16 matchup with Richmond at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Delaware State extends losing streak falling to Army
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

375
FAMU

Florida A&M upsets South Alabama in volleyball home opener
656
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

FAMU departs Orange Blossom Classic, for now
350
2023 Football

CIAA Football 2023: Week Two lineup
723
Colonial Athletic Association

Will Jones speaks out on exit from NC A&T in exclusive interview
870
Jackson State

Jackson State – Southern University matchup is rare sell-out
To Top
X