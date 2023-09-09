Texas Southern struggles offensively against Toledo

Toledo put up an offensive clinic in this one, recording 71 points to Texas Southern’s three to power past the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.
Peny Boone starred in the ground game for Toledo, rushing for three touchdowns. Dequan Finn contributed as well, completing 16-of-17 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns. The Rockets put an emphasis on valuing the ball, as they did not commit any turnovers all game.
Photo Courtesy of Evan Procaccini/Toledo Athetics
Halfback Jacorey Howard led the way for Texas Southern. The Tigers struggled to take drives all the way to the endzone, with all of their points coming from field goals.
Key Metrics to Victory: Toledo
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 57-43 run-pass split with 43 rushing attempts and 32 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 31:57 (53% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 91% of third downs (10-11) while Texas Southern converted just 33% (4-12)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over just zero times while collecting two turnovers from Texas Southern
- Penalties – recorded four penalties for 43 yards while Texas Southern had 11 penalties for 108 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Texas Southern’s 50% efficiency
Both teams take the field again on September 16. Toledo takes on struggling San Jose State at Glass Bowl, where the Rockets will look to earn another win at home. Meanwhile, Texas Southern will hit the road once again when they face a Rice team also coming off a loss. They will meet at Rice Stadium.
