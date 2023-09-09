South Carolina State battles but falls to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech started the game hot on Saturday afternoon, scoring 14 first quarter points. The Yellow Jackets then carried that wave to power past South Carolina State by a final score of 48-13.
Haynes King led the way for Georgia Tech, throwing for 290 yards and four touchdowns in this one. In the rushing attack, running back Trey Cooley garnered most of the Yellow Jackets’ success, accumulating 93 yards and one touchdown. The Yellow Jackets piled up 578 yards in an efficient offensive performance.
Quarterback Andre Washington led South Carolina State. He contributed 0 yards through the air and 54 on the ground. Kacy Fields contributed to the Bulldogs’ offense as well, scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Key Metrics to Victory: Georgia Tech
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 34 passing attempts and 33 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 28:27 (47% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 60% of third downs (6-10) while South Carolina State converted just 47% (7-15)
Georgia Tech earned its first win of the year. The Yellow Jackets’ next game is a September 16 matchup with Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway. SC State’s recent struggles continued with its loss this afternoon. The Bulldogs’ next game is against a The Citadel side that is also recovering from a recent loss. They will square off on September 23 at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.
