Bethune-Cookman collects first season victory over Savannah State

Bethune-Cookman got off to a slow start on Saturday evening, but ultimately turned it up to overpower Savannah State by a final score of 31-6.
Jouvensly Bazil starred in the ground game for Bethune-Cookman, rushing for two touchdowns. Through the air, Dacarri Allen-Johnson was the Wildcats’ best option. Allen-Johnson finished with six receptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns. The Wildcats found offensive success throughout the day, outpacing the Tigers in total offensive yards 387 to 273.
Savannah State was led by quarterback Jadon Adams. He completed 15-of-29 passes for 184 yards. Adams leaned on receiver Da’Shun Mitchell, who recorded 64 yards on five receptions.
Key Metrics to Victory: Bethune-Cookman
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 35 passing attempts and 29 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 30:47 (51% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 50% of third downs (5-10) while Savannah St. converted just 8% (1-12)
- Penalties – recorded three penalties for 20 yards while Savannah St. had nine penalties for 95 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Savannah St.’s 67% efficiency
Bethune-Cookman earned its first win of the year. The Wildcats’ next test is a matchup with Miami (FL), which also won its last game, at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14. Savannah State lost for the first time this season this evening. The Tigers will hope for a better result in their next game, a September 16 visit by Clark Atlanta to Savannah.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.