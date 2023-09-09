Miles prevails over Alabama State in thrilling matchup

Miles prevailed in a tough battle against Alabama State on Saturday evening, winning by a final score of 21-17.
Jonero Scott starred in the ground game for Miles, rushing for two touchdowns. Down the field, Jaih Andrews was the Golden Bears’ best option. Andrews finished with six receptions for 95 yards. Extra possessions were a big factor in the Golden Bears’ success, they won the turnover battle 3-1.
Kisean Johnson, Dematrius Davis, and Ja’Won Howell were all contributors for Alabama State in the loss. The Hornets made some costly mistakes on Saturday, giving up 11 penalties.
Key Metrics to Victory: Miles
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 71-29 run-pass split with 50 rushing attempts and 20 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 34:11 (57% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 47% of third downs (7-15) while Alabama State converted just 27% (3-11)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over just one time while collecting three turnovers from Alabama State
- Penalties – recorded six penalties for 35 yards while Alabama State had 11 penalties for 75 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Alabama State’s 50% efficiency
Miles continued its perfect start to the season. The Golden Bears will head to Pine Bluff for their next contest, a September 16 matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Alabama State lost for the first time this season this evening. A Septemebr 23 matchup with conference rival Florida A&M in The Highest of Seven Hills is the Hornets’ next shot at a win.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.