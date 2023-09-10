Battle of the Bay: Norfolk State triumphs over Hampton

Visiting Norfolk State defeated Hampton on Saturday evening by a final score of 31-23.
Otto Kuhns led the way for Norfolk State, throwing for 199 yards and three touchdowns in this one. Down the field, Kuhns was primarily looking for receiver Aaron Moore, who finished with four receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown. Extra possessions were a big factor in the Spartans’ success, they won the turnover battle 4-2.
TK Paisant, Christofer Zellous, and Elijah Burris were all contributors for Hampton in the loss. Holding on to the ball was a big issue for the Pirates offense, as they gave up four turnovers to the Spartans.
Photo Courtesy: Chris Brown/Hampton Athletics
Key Metrics to Victory: Norfolk State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 67-33 run-pass split with 41 rushing attempts and 20 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 34:47 (58% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 33% of third downs (5-15) while Hampton converted just 20% (2-10)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over two times while collecting four turnovers from Hampton
- https://twitter.com/NSUSpartans/status/1700675443718836543
Each team has its next game on Sept. 16. Norfolk State takes on Temple at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Spartans will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Hampton will try to rebound when they face a Howard team also coming off a loss. They will meet at Greene Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.