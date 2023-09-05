Gameday Preview | Alcorn State travels to Homer Bryce to for SFA

HBCU football fans will be treated to a Saturday evening matchup between SFA and Alcorn State. One of these teams will get a much-needed rebound from a recent loss. SFA lost to Troy, while Alcorn was taken down by Southern Miss. 40-14. These teams last met in 2022. SFA came out on top in that one by a score of 31-27.
SFA (0-1 Overall)
The Lumberjacks come into this contest with a 0-1 record on the season. They’re putting up an average of 3.0 touchdowns and 30.0 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Lumberjacks’ defense allows 48.0 points per game on average.
Jerrell Wimbley gears up after an impressive performance in SFA’s last game. Wimbley rushed for 51 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
SFA’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Lawton Rikel has been on the receiving end of 29% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
SFA went 6-5 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage this year. This is SFA’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Alcorn State (0-1 Overall)
The Braves will enter this match up with a 0-1 campaign so far. They are averaging 14.0 points per contest, while accumulating a total of two touchdowns so far this year. Their defense allows an average of 441 yards and 40.0 points per game.
Alcorn State’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Malik Rodgers has been on the receiving end of 59% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
Alcorn State enters after putting up a 5-6 campaign in 2022. They are no stranger to playing on the road, as they have yet to have the home field advantage this year. This is Alcorn State’s only game against an ASUN opponent this season.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.