VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Game Recap | Alcorn State falls to Southern Mississippi in opener

Alcorn State faced a challenging matchup, falling to Southern Mississippi despite efforts from Tyler Macon and Niko Duffey.
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Southern Mississippi claimed victory against Alcorn State on Saturday evening at M.M. Roberts Stadium, winning by a final score of 40-14.

Billy Wiles led the way for Southern Mississippi, throwing for 267 yards and three touchdowns in this one. The Golden Eagles piled up 441 yards in an efficient offensive performance.

Southern Mississippi

Quarterback Tyler Macon led Alcorn State. He contributed 0 yards through the air and 83 on the ground. Niko Duffey contributed to the Braves’ offense as well, scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Key Metrics to Victory: Southern Miss.

  • Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 31 passing attempts and 38 rushing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 38:17 (64% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 36% of third downs (5-14) while Alcorn State converted just 27% (3-11)
  • Penalties – recorded five penalties for 35 yards while Alcorn State had seven penalties for 77 yards

Alcorn

Both teams have their next games on Sept. 9. Southern Mississippi takes on Florida St. at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, where the Golden Eagles will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Alcorn State will try to rebound when they head to Homer Bryce for a battle with SFA.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Game Recap | Alcorn State falls to Southern Mississippi in opener
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

446
2023 Football

HBCU scouting pioneer Gil Brandt, passes at 91
HBCU Gameday Pregame Show on Real Urban Radio Network HBCU Gameday Pregame Show on Real Urban Radio Network
311
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

HBCU Gameday set to stream pregame radio show
15
2023 Football

Game Recap | Alabama A&M comes up short against Vanderbilt
733
2023 Football

UAB starts off season with a win against North Carolina A&T
Tennessee State Tennessee State
346
Culture

Opening with Notre Dame, Eddie George wants more this year
To Top
X