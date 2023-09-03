Game Recap | Alcorn State falls to Southern Mississippi in opener

Southern Mississippi claimed victory against Alcorn State on Saturday evening at M.M. Roberts Stadium, winning by a final score of 40-14.
Billy Wiles led the way for Southern Mississippi, throwing for 267 yards and three touchdowns in this one. The Golden Eagles piled up 441 yards in an efficient offensive performance.
Quarterback Tyler Macon led Alcorn State. He contributed 0 yards through the air and 83 on the ground. Niko Duffey contributed to the Braves’ offense as well, scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Key Metrics to Victory: Southern Miss.
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 31 passing attempts and 38 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 38:17 (64% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 36% of third downs (5-14) while Alcorn State converted just 27% (3-11)
- Penalties – recorded five penalties for 35 yards while Alcorn State had seven penalties for 77 yards
Both teams have their next games on Sept. 9. Southern Mississippi takes on Florida St. at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, where the Golden Eagles will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Alcorn State will try to rebound when they head to Homer Bryce for a battle with SFA.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.