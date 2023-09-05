Gameday Preview | Alabama A&M and Lane prepare for matchup

Louis Crews Stadium will be the setting for a Saturday evening clash between Alabama A&M and Lane. One of these teams will get a much-needed rebound from a recent loss. AAMU lost to Vanderbilt, while Lane was taken down by Miles 37-24. These two teams don’t have any recent history, so they’ll be looking to make their presence felt from the jump.
Alabama A&M (0-1 Overall)
The Bulldogs will look to add another win to their earned record thus far of 0-1. They’re putting up an average of 1.0 touchdowns and 13.0 points per contest. The Bulldogs’ defense is conceding an average of 461 yards and 47.0 points per game.
Wideout Terrell Gardner will be leading the way for Alabama A&M. Gardner has accumulated 3 receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown thus far this season.
Alabama A&M’s ground game is unique, with 33% of their rush attempts coming from the QB position.
Alabama A&M went 4-7 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage this year. This is one of Alabama A&M’s two games against a SIAC opponent this season.
Lane (0-1 Overall, 0-1 in SIAC)
The Dragons will look to add another win to the 0-1 record they’ve earned so far this season. They’re putting up an average of 3.0 touchdowns and 24.0 points per contest. Their defense allows an average of 432 yards and 37.0 points per game.
Polo Solomon is looking to continue the play he showcased in Lane’s last game. Solomon threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s loss.
Lane has a workhorse rushing offense. 54% of rush attempts go to Kylan Duhe.
Lane enters after putting up a 5-5 campaign in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve been on the road all year. This is Lane’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.