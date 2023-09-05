Game Preview | Howard University competes against Morehouse at home

Greene Stadium will be the setting for a Saturday afternoon clash between Howard University and Morehouse College. One of these teams will get a much-needed rebound from a recent loss. Howard lost to Eastern Mich., while Morehouse was taken down by Virginia Union 45-13. Both teams are likely studying the film from their last meeting in 2022. That one ended in a 31-0 win for Howard.
Howard University (0-1 Overall)
The Bison’s season thus far has resulted in a 0-1 record. They’re putting up an average of 3.0 touchdowns and 23.0 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Bison’s defense allows 33.0 points per game on average.
Wideout Kasey Hawthorne will be leading the way for Howard. Hawthorne has accumulated 3 receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown thus far this season.
The Howard University offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Jamarr Ebron has collected 41% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
Howard went 5-6 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is Howard’s only game against a SIAC opponent this season.
Morehouse College (0-1 Overall)
The Maroon Tigers will enter this match up with a 0-1 campaign so far. They are averaging 13.0 points per contest, while accumulating a total of two touchdowns so far this year. On the other side of the ball, the Maroon Tigers’ defense is giving up an average of 45.0 points per game.
Wideout Brogan Korta will be leading the way for Morehouse. Korta has accumulated two receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown thus far this season.
Morehouse College loves to target its backs, with 29% of their receptions coming from the running back position.
Morehouse enters after putting up a 1-9 campaign in 2022. This is Morehouse’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
