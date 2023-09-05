Game Preview | Prairie View prepares to battle Abilene Christian

Prairie View A&M and Abilene Christian are set to battle on Saturday evening. Both teams are coming off wins. PVAMU beat Texas Southern in a 37-34 contest, while Abilene Christian defeated Northern Colo. These teams have likely been reviewing the film from their last matchup in 2022. That one resulted in a 21-13 win for Abilene Christian.
Prairie View A&M (1-0 Overall, 1-0 in SWAC)
The Panthers will look to add another win to their earned record thus far of 1-0. They’re putting up an average of 4.0 touchdowns and 37.0 points per contest. The Panthers’ defense is conceding an average of 486 yards and 34.0 points per game.
Quarterback Trazon Connley will be leading Prairie View A&M in this one. Connley has averaged 275.0 pass yards per game with season totals of two touchdowns and one interception.
Prairie View A&M has a rush-heavy offense, with a 62-38 rush-pass play selection split.
Prairie View A&M went 6-5 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is Prairie View A&M’s only game against an ASUN opponent this season.
Abilene Christian (1-0 Overall)
The Wildcats will enter this match up with a 1-0 campaign so far. They’re putting up an average of 4.0 touchdowns and 31.0 points per contest. Their defense allows an average of 190 yards and 11.0 points per game.
Xavier Wishert gears up after an impressive performance in Abilene Christian’s last game. Wishert rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s win.
Photo Courtesy: Brandon McAuliffe/Abilene Christian Athletics
Abilene Christian’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Blayne Taylor has been on the receiving end of 33% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
Abilene Christian enters after putting up a 7-4 campaign in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve been on the road all year. This is Abilene Christian’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
