Son of NFL star, Morehouse College track star pass away in accident

Morehouse College is mourning the loss of two students, one an athlete and the other the son of a former NFL star.
Posted on

The Morehouse College community is mourning the loss of two students, including the son of a former NFL star and HBCU legend Hugh Douglas.

Christon Files Jr. and Hugh Douglas, both members of the Class of 2025, died following injuries sustained in a car accident in Atlanta on Labor Day, according to multiple reports.

Files Jr. was a track and field athlete. Douglas is the son of former NFL Pro Bowler Hugh Douglas, who played his college football at Central State University in the 1990s before going on to a long NFL career with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.

Douglas tweeted several photos of his namesake on Tuesday in tribute.

“You were already a better man than me,” Doulgas wrote in a tweet.

Hugh Douglas, Morehouse College



Morehouse College put out a release announcing the passing of the two students early Tuesday morning, describing each of the young men who passed away. 

Hugh Douglas was an exceptional student who displayed immense dedication and promise in pursuing a business administration degree with a concentration in finance. He was a member of the Morehouse Business Association, an AltFinance Fellow, and a Goldman Sachs Fellow, demonstrating his commitment to excellence in his field. Over the summer, he interned at Ares Management Corporation in Los Angeles.

Christion Files Jr. was a remarkable young man who made his mark academically and in extracurricular activities. He was a business administration major with a concentration in marketing. His leadership qualities were evident through his role as the co-captain of the Morehouse Track & Field team, media chair for the Junior Class Council, and as a dedicated member of the Morehouse Business Association. Beyond these achievements, Christion was known for his photography and videography skills, which he used to create high-quality content for students, campus organizations, Morehouse Athletics, and the College’s marketing office.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Douglas and Files’ families in their time of need. 

