Game Preview | FAMU battles South Florida in next matchup

HBCU football fans will be treated to a Saturday evening matchup between South Florida and FAMU. South Florida is hoping for a better result than their last game, a 24-41 loss to Western Ky. Meanwhile, FAMU enters with some momentum from their recent win over Jackson State. These teams last met in 2021. South Florida came out on top in that one by a score of 38-17.
South Florida (0-1 Overall)
The Bulls’ season thus far has resulted in a 0-1 record. They’re putting up an average of 3.0 touchdowns and 24.0 points per contest. The Bulls’ defense is conceding an average of 41.0 points per game.
Byrum Brown is looking to continue the play he showcased in South Florida’s last game. Brown threw for 166 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
South Fla.’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Khafre Brown has been on the receiving end of 57% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
South Fla. went 1-11 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is South Fla.’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
FAMU (1-0 Overall, 1-0 in SWAC)
The Rattlers will enter this match up with a 1-0 campaign so far. Getting points on the board certainly hasn’t been an issue for FAMU, as they are averaging 28.0 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Rattlers’ defense is giving up an average of 10.0 points per game.
Keep your eyes on Jah’Marae Sheread downfield. Sheread showed out in Florida A&M’s last game, collecting five receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown in the team’s win.
FAMU has a rush-heavy offense, with a 65-35 rush-pass play selection split.
FAMU enters after putting up a 9-2 campaign in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve been on the road all year. This is Florida A&M’s only game against an AAC opponent this season.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.