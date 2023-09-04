Game Preview | Grambling prepares for clash between LSU

Tiger Stadium will be the setting for a Saturday evening clash between LSU and Grambling. One of these teams will get a much-needed rebound from a recent loss. LSU lost to Florida St., while Grambling was taken down by Hampton 35-31. These two teams don’t have any recent history, so they’ll be looking to make their presence felt from the jump.
LSU (0-1 Overall)
The Fighting Tigers will look to add another win to their earned record thus far of 0-1. They are scoring an average of 24.0 points per contest, with a total of 3 touchdowns on the year. On the other side of the ball, the Fighting Tigers’ defense allows 45.0 points per game on average.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels will be leading LSU in this one. Daniels has averaged 347.0 pass yards per game with season totals of one touchdown and one interception.
LSU’s leans on their passing game to drive their offense. They throw the ball on 58% of plays, while rushing on the other 42%.
LSU went 10-4 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is LSU’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Grambling (0-1 Overall)
The Tigers will look to add another win to the 0-1 record they’ve earned so far this season. Getting points on the board certainly hasn’t been an issue for Grambling, as they are averaging 31.0 points per contest. Their defense allows an average of 434 yards and 35.0 points per game.
Quarterback Myles Crawley will be leading Grambling in this one. Crawley has averaged 311.0 pass yards per game with season totals of two touchdowns and zero interceptions thus far this season.
Photo Courtesy: Marcus Plummer/Grambling State Athletics
Grambling’s offense makes a concerted effort to get the ball to their star receiver. Lyndon Rash has collected 29% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
Grambling enters after putting up a 4-8 campaign in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve been on the road all year. This is Grambling’s only game against a SEC opponent this season.
