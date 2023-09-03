Orange Blossom Classic: FAMU defeats Jackson State

Florida A&M (FAMU) got off to a hot start through the air on Sunday with three first quarter touchdowns of the Orange Bowl Classic. They kept it up the rest of the game to defeat Jackson State 28-10.
Jah’Marae Sheread had five catches for 90 yards and one touchdown to lead FAMU. Sheread got help as well, particularly from Jeremy Moussa and Jaquez Yant. The Rattlers found success in key moments as they collected 357 total offensive yards on the day.
Rico Powers, Zy McDonald, and Irv Mulligan were all contributors for Jackson State in the loss. The Tigers struggled to get on the board early, and by the time they did, it was too late. They scored all 10 of their points in the final 30 minutes, but Florida A&M was already out of reach.
Key Metrics to Victory: FAMU
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 65-35 run-pass split with 40 rushing attempts and 22 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 30:59 (52% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 46% of third downs (6-13) while Jackson State converted just 14% (2-14)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over zero times while collecting two turnovers from Jackson State
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 60% of red zone trips as opposed to Jackson State’s 33% efficiency
Both teams have their next games on Sept. 9. FAMU takes on South Fla. at Raymond James, where the Rattlers will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Jackson State will try to rebound when they take on Southern at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.