VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

North Carolina Central surges past WSSU in season-opener

North Carolina Central used a 27-point second quarter to keep historic rival Winston-Salem State off its heels.
Posted on

Defending HBCU national champion North Carolina Central flexed its muscle over its former conference rival Winston-Salem State (WSSU) in a blistering nine-minute stretch on Saturday.

NCCU scored 27 points in the second quarter, including an 81-yard punt return by Brandon Codrington, to take a commanding half time lead and cruise to a solid 47-21 win over WSSU in front of better than 9,300 fans at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

WSSU managed to close the gap in the second half, outscoring NCCU 21-10 as the reigning MEAC co-champions rotated starters out on defense in the second half but kept Davius Richard and Latrell Collier on the field into the fourth quarter. 

“We were a tale of two halves. We played well in the first half and returned a punt. And I thought defensively, offensively, all three phases, we played really well in the first half and then you get outscored in the second half. That’s unacceptable,” NCCU head coach Trei Oliver said after the game. 

WSSU’s offense was held in check against NCCU’s first-team defense in the second half as it picked up just two first downs, but found success in the second half against players deeper in the depth chart. Freshman quarterback Daylin Lee threw for 189 yards, 113 of them to RJ Mobley who caught a game-high seven passes. 

North Carolina Central, Latrell Collier, WSSU
North Carolina Central running back Latrell Collier runs against Winston-Salem State.

“But I don’t care whose point is the threes, the fours, whatever the case may be — they sat in the same meetings and lifted the same weights,” Oliver said. “So we’ve got to — whoever is on the field — has got to play.”

NCCU finished with 448 total yards of offense as Richard completed 15 of 22 passes for 236 yards and three scores, while rushing for 42 yards and a touchdown. Latrell Collier finished with 124 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in the win.

Winston-Salem State will look to build on its second-half performance next week when it travels to Columbus, OH to take on Ohio Dominican. North Carolina Central will travel down I-40 to take on arch-rival North Carolina Central.

North Carolina Central surges past WSSU in season-opener
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

464
2023 Football

HBCU scouting pioneer Gil Brandt, passes at 91
HBCU Gameday Pregame Show on Real Urban Radio Network HBCU Gameday Pregame Show on Real Urban Radio Network
339
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

HBCU Gameday set to stream pregame radio show
51
2023 Football

Game Recap | Alabama A&M comes up short against Vanderbilt
758
2023 Football

UAB starts off season with a win against North Carolina A&T
Tennessee State Tennessee State
372
Culture

Opening with Notre Dame, Eddie George wants more this year
To Top
X