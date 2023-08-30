Game Preview | Howard travels to Eastern Michigan

The football seasons for both Eastern Michigan and Howard finally kick off with a matchup on Friday evening at Rynearson Stadium. Fans of each side have been waiting months to see their team take the gridiron. With no recent history between these teams, early possessions could really set the tone. Each side will be looking to make a mark early and take control of the game.
Eastern Mich. (9-4 Overall in 2022)
The Eagles will enter this season after a 9-4 campaign last year. They averaged 29.8 points and 365 offensive yards per contest in 2022. Defensively, the Eagles conceded an average of 28.5 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Eastern Michigan. Last season, Eastern Mich.’s offensive play selection split was 44% pass, 56% run.
Eastern Michigan went 9-4 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity against Howard, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is Eastern Michigan’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Howard (5-6 Overall in 2022)
Howard will come into this season after securing a 5-6 record in 2022. They averaged 28.3 points and 373 offensive yards per contest in 2022. The Bison’s defense allowed an average of 25.4 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Howard. Last season, the Bison’s offensive play selection split was 43% pass, 57% run.
Howard enters after putting up a 5-6 campaign in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve been on the road all year. This is Howard’s only game against a MAC opponent this season.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.