Game Preview | Arkansas-Pine Bluff opens season against Tulsa

The football seasons for both Tulsa and Arkansas-Pine Bluff finally kick off with a matchup on Thursday evening. Fans of each side have been waiting months to see their team take the gridiron. With no recent history between these teams, early possessions could really set the tone. Each side will be looking to make a mark early and take control of the game.
Tulsa (5-7 Overall in 2022)
The Golden Hurricane will enter this season after a 5-7 campaign last year. They averaged 30.6 points and 412 offensive yards per contest in 2022. Defensively, the Golden Hurricane conceded an average of 33.1 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Tulsa. Last season, Tulsa’s offensive play selection split was 49% pass, 51% run.
Tulsa went 5-7 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is Tulsa’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-9 Overall in 2022)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff will come into this season after securing a 3-9 record in 2022. They averaged 22.7 points and 314 offensive yards per contest in 2022. Pine Bluff’s defense allowed an average of 35.9 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Last season, Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s offensive play selection split was 49% pass, 51% run.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff enters after putting up a 3-9 campaign in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve been on the road all year. This is Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s only game against an AAC opponent this season.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.