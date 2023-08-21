After finishing the 2022 season as co-champs of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Howard University Bison are looking to keep the momentum going in 2023 with a new era in Washington DC. An era where they plan to remove the “co” prefix and win the MEAC championship outright.
WATCH: Howard University | A New Era in DC
Kenny Gallop, Jr. – Howard DB – All-MEAC FIRST TEAM
“First, it was a blessing having some hardware and having a ring and having that moment when you open the box and seeing that ring was a blessing,” Gallop said. “But we all know, at the same time, we finished 5-6. That’s below average. That’s not acceptable — that’s not what we want.”
Eden James – Howard RB – All-MEAC THIRD TEAM
“You better bring your ‘A’ game, because we’re going to bring it too. The team that you played last year — throw that out the window — this is a whole new team. Best believe this is going to be a dogfight every single play, every single quarter. Every single game.”
Eden James on upcoming NCCU matchup
“They have the right to talk all the trash they want — they beat us fair and square, and all you can do is just come back from it and make them eat their words. That game is going to be one to look out for.”
Stills from Howard University Football’s Fall Camp
Robert Jones III – Howard DB – All-MEAC SECOND TEAM
“We do have to take it one game at a time, one step at a time, but I do believe that when I look at our schedule we can compete with every single team that we play against this year. It’s just about if we perform to the best our abilities.”
“First game of the season, Eastern Michigan, they’re going to be good opponents as well. Harvard — they came down here and beat us last year, we’re going to go up there and play them. And that red team in North Carolina. It’s a new, fresh year like I said. I can’t wait for that date and the other games in the MEAC as well.”
Darrian Brokenburr – Howard DL – All-MEAC SECOND TEAM
“Coach London had just left, coach Prince had stepped in, coach Prince wasn’t here for very long so we really didn’t have much stability and really no foundation.”