Eddie George pumped for Tennessee State game at Notre Dame

Eddie George knows the gravity of the matchup against Notre Dame, and he’s focused on seizing the moment.
Eddie George now has two seasons under his belt at Tennessee State, and he’s preparing for a huge challenge in his Year Three opener against Notre Dame.  It’s a big challenge, he told HBCU Gameday in an exclusive interview that his team will be prepared.


“I look at it as a wonderful opportunity for our team, our university,” George said. “For me, personally, I’m going to play somebody anytime, anywhere, and it’s going to be a great learning experience.”

Tennessee State has gone 9-13 in two seasons under the former Heisman Trophy winner and All-Pro NFL running back. TSU will take on a Notre Dame program that won nine games in the first season under head coach Marcus Freeman last year and started the season with a dominant 42-3 win over Navy in Ireland in Week Zero. 

“I popped the tape on of Notre Dame and I’m like — this is what we need to look like in some form or fashion,” George said a few days prior to the Notre Dame-Navy game. “Maybe not height, weight, speed — but that’s the standard across the board in terms of how you operate, how you bring the intentionality and details and discipline and focus. That’s the quality that we’re going after. And when you’re exposed to that, you explain to your kids —  regardless of the outcome — we’re going to learn how to be champions.”

TSU will make history on Saturday regardless of the outcome as it will be both the first HBCU and FCS program to play against Notre Dame.

It will also cash in at the bank, as it will receive a $1 million payday. But beyond the history and the cash, George is excited about his team getting a chance to shine under the bright lights. 

“Our kids, they have aspirations to play at the next level,” Eddie George said. “Well here’s a perfect opportunity on a national stage against a team where some of these guys are going to play on Sundays. So if you’re really about that life you’re going to find out. So there — that’s the challenge.”

