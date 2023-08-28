Miami Dolphins cut Jackson State’s Aubrey Miller Jr.

Former Jackson State linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. has been cut by the Miami Dolphins.
The undrafted free agent was one of several casualties as the Miami Dolphins were cutting their roster to 53.
Miller Jr. will look to sign on with the Dolphins on the practice squad or land with another team. His former Jackson State teammate, James Houston, started last season on the practice squad with the Detroit Lions before getting on the field and being a problem for NFL offensive lines.
Coming out of high school in 2016, the defender was the No.13 OLB prospect in the nation. Miller had offers from multiple programs: Louisville, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Iowa State, Memphis, Middle Tennessee and Toledo. Ultimately he chose Missouri for the start of his collegiate career. As a backup, Miller saw action in 22 games during his three seasons with Mizzou. But in 2019 he had to sit out because of a knee injury.
Fast forward to the next year and Aubrey Miller moved to Mississippi in 2021 for his last two years of eligibility, including the spring 2021 season. From the jump, Miller showcased his versatility and “dog” like energy on the field for Jackson State. During his time as a Tiger, the linebacker posted 226 tackles (117 solo and 109 assisted), 24 tackles for loss, nine pass deflections, 8.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles.
Miller was proven to be a heavy force on the defense for Jackson State. With every vicious hit, Miller was sure to leave a lasting impression all over the field.
The linebacker racked up numerous awards including SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, BOXTOROW HBCU All-America and National Defensive Player of the Year, Associated Press FCS All-America, and Stats Perform FCS All-America, AFCA All-America, and Athlon Sports All-America.