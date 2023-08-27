By

Deion Sanders and Jackson State have both moved on, but Deiondra Sanders can’t seem to get Jackson off her mind.



Hip-hop legend Diddy stopped by the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta on Saturday during Jackson State’s dominating 37-7 win over South Carolina State to deliver a $1 million check. He famously pledged a million dollars to “Deion Sanders and Jackson State” back in June 2022 when Sanders was coaching at the HBCU. He followed through on his pledge despite the fact that the Hall of Famer has moved on to Colorado.



Diddy’s appearance drew recognition across the media world. Deiondra Sanders took to Instagram to share a post regarding the gift while also dropping a little shade.





“Jackson, y’all still mad at my daddy,” Sanders typed with laughing emojis.



This is not the first time that Deion Sanders’ daughter has taken a shot at the school that gave her father the chance to become a head coach. Back in December, she went on a podcast and erroneously stated that there had been people getting killed on Jackson State’s campus every month.



The comment caused a big blowback from Jackson State and the HBCU community, and Deiondra Sanders eventually had to apologize for her incorrect statement.



Apparently, Sanders still has some smoke for Jackson State despite the fact that her brother, Shilo, is a Jackson State alumnus while her younger siblings Shedeur and Shelomi started their collegiate careers at the HBCU.

Deion Sanders daughter makes shady post about Jackson State