VIEW ALL SCORES
Deiondra Sanders
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders daughter makes shady post about Jackson State

Deiondra Sanders, the eldest daughter of Deion Sanders, got slick/shady when Diddy presented Jackson State its check.
Posted on

Deion Sanders and Jackson State have both moved on, but Deiondra Sanders can’t seem to get Jackson off her mind.

Hip-hop legend Diddy stopped by the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta on Saturday during Jackson State’s dominating 37-7 win over South Carolina State to deliver a $1 million check. He famously pledged a million dollars to “Deion Sanders and Jackson State” back in June 2022 when Sanders was coaching at the HBCU. He followed through on his pledge despite the fact that the Hall of Famer has moved on to Colorado.

Diddy’s appearance drew recognition across the media world. Deiondra Sanders took to Instagram to share a post regarding the gift while also dropping a little shade.

Deion Sanders, Deiondra Sanders



“Jackson, y’all still mad at my daddy,” Sanders typed with laughing emojis.

This is not the first time that Deion Sanders’ daughter has taken a shot at the school that gave her father the chance to become a head coach. Back in December, she went on a podcast and erroneously stated that there had been people getting killed on Jackson State’s campus every month.

The comment caused a big blowback from Jackson State and the HBCU community, and Deiondra Sanders eventually had to apologize for her incorrect statement.

Apparently, Sanders still has some smoke for Jackson State despite the fact that her brother, Shilo, is a Jackson State alumnus while her younger siblings Shedeur and Shelomi started their collegiate careers at the HBCU.

Deion Sanders daughter makes shady post about Jackson State
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

271
2023 Football

WATCH: HBCU Football is Back | 2023 Gameday Highlight Hype
670
2023 Football

Brown, Jackson State football take MEAC/SWAC win over SC State
107
Jackson State

Jackson State dominates SC State: Three takeaways
1.2K
CIAA

Jamaican sprinter, HBCU alumna wins World Championships title
NCCU NCCU
1.2K
2023 Football

MEAC football TV schedule 2023 revealed
To Top
X