WATCH: HBCU Football is Back | 2023 Gameday Highlight Hype

The HBCU football season is upon us and the 2023 HBCU Gameday highlight hype reel is here to get you ready for a new year of Black College Football.
Created by HBCU Gameday content creator Josh Williams aka @notherjayy the 2023 Gameday Highlight Hype is a high-intensity highlight hype mix of some of the most exciting action from the 2022 season from all around the HBCU football world.
From Jackson State to NCCU to North Carolina A&T to Prairie View A&M, Josh pulled out the best of the best from his video archives to give us one final look at 2022 before the MEAC/SWAC challenge kicks off the 2023 season at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta Georgia as Jackson State University and South Carolina State face off on ABC at 7:30 pm EST.
MORE ON THE MEAC/SWAC CHALLENGE 2023
Jackson State (12-1 Overall in 2022)
The Tigers will enter this season after a 12-1 campaign last year. They averaged 38 points and 446 offensive yards per contest on the year in 2022. Defensively, the Tigers conceded an average of 14 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Jackson State. Players in all three phases: offense, defense, and special teams, will be looking to start the season off right.
Last season, Jackson State’s offensive play selection split was 54% pass, 46% run.
This is the first neutral site game this year for Jackson State, but they went 4-1 in 2022 in neutral site contests. This is the first FCS HBCU match-up this season for Jackson State.
South Carolina State (3-8 Overall in 2021)
The Bulldogs will come into this season after recording a 3-8 record in 2022. They averaged 22 points and 301 offensive yards per contest on the year in 2022. The Bulldogs’ defense has allowed an average of 31 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for SC State. Players in all three phases, offense, defense, and special teams will be looking to start the season off well in this one.
Last season, South Carolina State’s offensive play selection split was 47% pass to 53% run.
The MEAC SWAC Challenge will be the first neutral site game for South Carolina State this year and they did not play any neutral site contests in 2022.