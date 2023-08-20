Johnson C. Smith football builds “Brick x Brick” in HBCU Gameday Documentary

WATCH: Brick x Brick | Changing the Culture at Johnson C. Smith
Second-year head coach Maurice Flowers is looking to turn the Johnson C Smith University (JCSU) football program from perineal basement dwellers into a CIAA and Division II powerhouse. HBCU Gameday was given behind-the-scenes access to film the Golden Bulls’ off-season spring football program for a Gameday Original documentary titled “Brick x Brick | Changing the Culture at Johnson C. Smith”.
The 30-minute documentary combines Coach Flowers’ strategic insights with candid interviews from players and high-intensity “hard knocks” style footage of spring practices and scrimmages to craft a narrative that takes fans deep inside the process of creating a winning football team with Coach Flowers and his staff.
The documentary opens with JCSU taking a trip to the home of the Carolina Panthers for a spring practice while new turf was being installed to replace the grass at Eddie McGirt Field.
GOLDEN BULLS AT THE BANK – SPRING PRACTICE WITH THE CAROLINA PANTHERS
“It’s a dream come true for me to have our young men get an opportunity to practice in the NFL stadium,” said Flowers. “You want to be a winner in this town and that’s part of what we say when we’re recruiting; this is John Johnson C Smith University in Charlotte and we have a lot to offer. There’s some things that can only happen at Johnson C Smith University and in the city of Charlotte and you can’t get this any place else.”
The Johnson C. Smith football program is on a mission to rewrite its story after a recent history of losing. “We really can look at how teams celebrate at the end of each game. When you have teams celebrating a win against Johnson C Smith that’s something that you don’t want to happen again,” said Coach Flowers on the recent history of JCSU football.
The documentary also features interviews with four JCSU players – Jaden Lockhart (WR), Gerald Nathan Jr. (LB), Tyrell Jackson (QB), and Ja’Quavis Smith (LB) – Giving the student-athletes themselves a chance to tell the stories of their paths to Johnson C. Smith.
BAND OF BROTHERS – MEET THE 2023 JCSU GOLDEN BULLS
From the heartbreak of transferring from an SEC school after a coaching change to working at FedEx while making their way back to the game. The HBCU Gameday original documentary puts the grind of student-athletes into perspective by hearing about the obstacles they’ve overcome while also seeing the work they’re putting in to make their dreams a reality.
Brick x Brick | Changing the Culture at Johnson C. Smith is out now, premiering exclusively on hbcugameday.com and The HBCU Gameday app before making its way to all of Gameday’s video platforms.