VIEW ALL SCORES
FAMU

Dallas Cowboys, Rams get big plays from FAMU grads

Three former FAMU football stars performed well on Saturday night, including a pair of Dallas Cowboys.
Posted on

A trio of former FAMU University football stars got some reps in the NFL preseason and both made some big plays.

Dallas Cowboys rookie Isaiah Land and Los Angeles Rams rookie Xavier Smith both had memorable moments on Saturday night, while second-year Cowboys safety Markquese Bell was solid once again.

Land, the rookie edge, came up with a sack on Seattle Seahawks rookie quarterback Holton Ahlers early in the fourth quarter of the second preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys. Ahlers temporarily lost the ball but managed to fall back on it. Land finished with three tackles in the game after drawing multiple penalties in his preseason debut the week before.

Markquese Bell, FAMU



Bell continued to make plays on the defensive side of the ball, coming up with four tackles in the game, which resulted in a 22-14 win for the Seahawks. Bell’s performance comes on the heels of a 10-tackle performance the previous week.

Meanwhile, Smith hauled in a spectacular 25 yard catch from rookie Stetson Bennett as the Los Angeles Rams took on the Las Vegas Raiders. It was his lone catch of the game, but it was a memorable one. 

Smith, Bell and Land were all a part of FAMU teams that won nine games each in 2019 and 2021 (the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19). Bell landed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2022, making the active roster at the end of training camp. This season both Land and Smith will attempt to do the same while Bell looks to get more playing time on the defensive side of the ball.

Dallas Cowboys, Rams get big plays from FAMU grads
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

333
2023 Football

Johnson C. Smith football builds “Brick x Brick” in HBCU Gameday Documentary
Shannon Sharpe Shannon Sharpe
710
CIAA

Shannon Sharpe to ‘First Take’ isn’t done yet, Stephen A Smith says
1.1K
2023 Football

Jackson State football gets to practice under lights
764
Golf

Stephen Curry producing series on Howard University golf
Morehouse College Morehouse College
549
Academics

Morehouse College students get “AI in Basketball” course
To Top
X