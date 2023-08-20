New England Patriots update Isaiah Bolden’s condition

New England Patriots rookie defensive back and former Jackson State player Isaiah Bolden suffered a scary injury but he is out of the hospital.
Bolden was injured in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers and carted off the field to the hospital on Saturday night.
The New England Patriots provided the following update on Sunday morning.
“After undergoing a series of evaluations and being held for overnight observations, Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the Aurora Bay Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he was transported to after sustaining an on-field injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers. Isaiah will travel with the team today.
We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the abrupt and unexpected ending to last night’s game, the Patriots will return to Foxborough today. The joint practices that were scheduled with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and Wednesday are cancelled. The team will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Nashville on Thursday for Friday night’s game.”
Isaiah Bolden tweeted a thank you for everyone who supported him on Saturday night.
“Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys.”