VIEW ALL SCORES
JSU New England Patriots
Jackson State

New England Patriots rookie Isaiah Bolden carted off field

Here is the latest on how New England Patriots DB and Jackson State alumnus Isaiah Bolden is doing after a scary injury.

Posted on

New England Patriots rookie and Jackson State football product Isaiah Bolden suffered a scary injury and had to be carted off the field on Saturday night. 

The injury brought an early end to the Patriots second preseason game against the Packers on Sunday night. The Patriots led 21-17 when the game was called.

Bolden collided with teammate Calvin Munson on a short completion to Green Bay Packers receiver Malik Heath and was injured on the play with 10:38 left in the fourth quarter. Bolden was immobilized by medical staff before being placed on a stretcher and transported from the field on a cart. 

Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State



The New England Patriots released the following statement following Bolden’s injury:

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.

A seventh-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft, the former Jackson State defensive back/cornerback was the lone HBCU player selected back in April. He spent two seasons at Jackson State after starting his career at Florida State, hitting the transfer portal when Deion Sanders took over Jackson State. Bolden made his NFL preseason debut the previous week when he made two tackles and returned one kick for 26 yards.

New England Patriots rookie Isaiah Bolden carted off field
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

777
Culture

HBCU Gameday app brings the culture right to fans’ fingertips
Morehouse College Morehouse College
410
Academics

Morehouse College students get “AI in Basketball” course
Morgan State football camp Morgan State football camp
532
2023 Football

Morgan State University football program ready to take next step
532
2023 Football

Ohio State transfer K’Vaughan Pope reportedly hits portal again
383
Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Terron Armstead leaves Miami Dolphins practice with leg injury
To Top
X