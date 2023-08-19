New England Patriots rookie Isaiah Bolden carted off field

New England Patriots rookie and Jackson State football product Isaiah Bolden suffered a scary injury and had to be carted off the field on Saturday night.
The injury brought an early end to the Patriots second preseason game against the Packers on Sunday night. The Patriots led 21-17 when the game was called.
Bolden collided with teammate Calvin Munson on a short completion to Green Bay Packers receiver Malik Heath and was injured on the play with 10:38 left in the fourth quarter. Bolden was immobilized by medical staff before being placed on a stretcher and transported from the field on a cart.
The New England Patriots released the following statement following Bolden’s injury:
Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.
A seventh-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft, the former Jackson State defensive back/cornerback was the lone HBCU player selected back in April. He spent two seasons at Jackson State after starting his career at Florida State, hitting the transfer portal when Deion Sanders took over Jackson State. Bolden made his NFL preseason debut the previous week when he made two tackles and returned one kick for 26 yards.