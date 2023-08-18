Ohio State transfer K’Vaughan Pope reportedly hits portal again

Former Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope may be now be a former Tennessee State linebacker as well.
Pope has reportedly left Eddie George’s program and hit the transfer portal, according to The Bluebloods.
K’Vaughan Pope was a four-star recruit in the 2018 class out of Dinwiddie County High School. While in high school, Pope was highly sought-after. He had offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame and just about any other Power Five school you can think of.
His career started off slow then came to a screeching halt in September 2021when he stormed off the field during an Ohio State game against Akron. He was waved off on an attempt to sub into the game and returned to the sideline. He reportedly launched his gloves into the stands and took off his jersey headed to the locker room. After the game he wished his teammates luck and was eventually kicked off the team.
Pope ended up heading to down to Tennessee State where he had a career year at playing for Brandon Fisher’s defense last season, compiling 62 tackles and forcing a fumble and breaking up four passes. He was expected to be a key part of the defense in 2023, but it looks like someone will have to step up and replace his production.