Norfolk State University basketball goes 2-1 vs. pros in Puerto Rico

Courtesy: Norfolk State University Athletics

TRUJILLO ALTO, Puerto Rico – The Norfolk State men’s basketball team earned a 96-88 victory over LBP Red All-Stars on Monday night at the Ruben Zayas Montanez Coliseum, finishing 2-1 in a trio of exhibition games against pro competition in Puerto Rico.

Tyrese Jenkins pushed the Spartans to a nearly wire-to-wire win on Monday, knocking down four 3-pointers in a 20-point effort. Jamarii Thomas proved his versatility as a scorer and a passer, recording 17 points and eight assists. Terrance Jones and Jaylani Darden added 14 points each.



The Spartans’ only loss of the trip came on Saturday against LBP White All-Stars, 72-61.





Darden led Norfolk State University with 13 points, while Tyrel Bladen pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds. Bladen provided the Spartans with a slew of second chance opportunities, recording seven rebounds on the offensive end. Norfolk State bounced back from their opening loss with resilience, taking down LBP Blue All-Stars 90-82 the following evening.



A fiery first quarter fueled the Spartans to an early advantage, keeping the momentum going in the next period to earn a 15-point halftime lead. LBP Blue All-Stars chipped away at the lead in the third quarter, but NSU played with poise down the stretch to earn its first victory of the trip. The Spartans clicked on both ends of the floor, shooting 31-of-68 (45.6 percent) from the field and holding their opponent to a 22-of-63 (34.9 percent) shooting performance. Jones led the Spartans with 16 points in Sunday’s win, making 6-of-8 shot attempts and adding a pair of steals.



Daryl Anderson added 15 points as well, accounting for four of Norfolk State’s 12 3-pointers on the night. Bladen continued to dominate the glass, posting nine rebounds on Sunday, including six on the offensive end. Thomas contributed 15 points and four assists, draining a pair of 3-pointers.

