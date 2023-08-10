Alabama State University promotes former NFL player

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State University Head Coach Eddie Robinson Jr., announced the official promotion of James Williams to Associate Head Football Coach on Wednesday.
Williams, who joined the Alabama State University football staff in 2022, is in his second season as the corner backs coach and as the NFL Liaison in addition to his associated head coach duties.
Williams after serving as President of Huddle Up, NFL Former Player’s Association Houston Chapter (2016-18). He also spent time as the Treasurer of the NFL Former Player’s Association, Houston Chapter (2014-15) following his playing career.
No stranger to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Williams played collegiately at Texas Southern as both a running back and defensive back. He totaled 13 career interceptions and 138 total tackles on his way to earning a nod for Texas Southern Hall of Fame (2015).
Following his collegiate career, he went on to play for three different teams in the NFL including Indianapolis (1992) following his time at Texas Southern. He also spent time with Houston and the New York Giants before landing in NFL Europe. He played from 1995-97 for the Scottish Claymores, helping the team to the World Championship in 1996.
After his playing career, Williams spent time in the banking industry, while also founding Fight 4 Me, Inc. (in Houston and Memphis). The organization is a non-profit that assisted young men, ages 12-17, that lived in underserved areas to develop character, vision, and life skills. He also assisted youth in matriculation into college and assisted over 100 men in securing collegiate scholarships over a five-year period.
He has served as a guest professor (Memphis, 2021), was the 2017 City of Houston Humanitarian Award recipient, has served as part of the Wells Fargo National Diversity & Inclusion Initiative, and was a volunteer for the Habitat for Humanity.