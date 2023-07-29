VIEW ALL SCORES
Last Chance U star heads to prestigious HBCU

This former Last Chance U star gets another chance in the NCAA at one of the nation’s most academically prestigious HBCUs.
Posted on

Demetrius Calip II is headed from Last Chance U to Morehouse College.

The 6’4 guard committed to Morehouse earlier this month. Calip is the son of a former Michigan guard by the same name who helped that program win the 1989 NCAA title.

The younger Calip was rated as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247 Sports out of Taft High School in Woodland Hills, California. He led Taft High School to a 22-11 record and a spot in the regional quarterfinals of the CIF State Division III playoffs, averaging 16.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Demetrius Calip II, Morehouse College



Demetrius Calip II started his career at the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2020 where he played in two games. 

From there he went back to the West Coast where he spent a season with East Los Angeles College, which was chronicled in the second season of “Last Chance U: Basketball.” Calip averaged 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 13.4 minutes in 26 games. He shot better than 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line to help the team to a 27-4 record. 

He now joins a Morehouse College program that went 18-10 last season and 14-7 in SIAC play. 

