SWAC Football 2023 HBCU GO Schedule

The SWAC and HBCU GO announced a composite football schedule for the 2023 season. Here’s who will play when.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (July 28, 2023) – The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced its 2023 Football schedule and Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) free-streaming digital platform HBCU GO — the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), as its exclusive broadcast partner for the 2023 Football Season on Friday.

A total of 12 football matchups highlight the 2023 HBCU GO slate of conference games, including the annual Chicago Football Classic and Southern Heritage Classic.  See the schedule below:

DATETIME (EST)AWAY TEAMvsHOME TEAM
September 24 pmCentral State Chicago Football ClassicMississippi Valley
September 97 pmArkansas Pine BluffTennessee State University Southern Heritage Classic
September 166 pmWest FloridaFlorida A&M 
September 233 pmTexas Southern UniversityGrambling State University
September 303 pmTuskegee UniversityAlabama A&M University
October 73 pmBethune-Cookman UniversityAlabama State University
October 143 pmTexas Southern UniversityBethune-Cookman University
October 213 pmAlcorn State UniversityArkansas Pine Bluff University
October 283 pmBethune-Cookman UniversityGrambling State University
November 43 pmArkansas Pine Bluff UniversityPrairie View A&M University 
November 111 pmAlabama A&M UniversityBethune-Cookman University
November 183 pmArkansas Pine Bluff UniversityTexas Southern University

Beginning last fall (2022-23 season), HBCU GO began distributing programming for the SWAC across all sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, and Olympic sports. The partnership includes live coverage of over 2,000 SWAC games and events. Some of these games and events will also air on AMG’s free-streaming digital platforms theGrioLocal Now, and Sports.TV.

HBCU GO,

“I am proud to build on our partnership with SWAC and Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland to deliver 12 must-watch football games to our viewers this season,” said Curtis Symonds, President and Co-founder HBCU GO.  “We are committed to bringing the best of HBCU culture and sports to our growing audience and SWAC fans.”

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference is extremely pleased with our historic partnership with HBCU GO and the Allen Media Group (AMG),” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. He added, “The overall visibility and brand awareness this partnership has provided our league and the 12 member institutions has been historic. The national exposure provided by the HBCU GO platforms has exalted our brand and elevated the SWAC to one of the nation’s most visible and viewed conferences. We look forward to continuing this partnership for many years to come as we seek continuous growth and visibility with the direct assistance of HBCU GO and AMG.”   

For more information about HBCU GO, visit HBCUGO.tv

