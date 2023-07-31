VIEW ALL SCORES
Dallas Cowboys safety injuries giving Markquese Bell spotlight

Former FAMU star Markquese Bell is getting a chance to show what he can do on defense with the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas Cowboys training is underway and Markquese Bell is looking to secure a roster spot for the second year in a row.

The former Florida A&M safety is getting a lot of reps as safeties like Donovan Wilson and Israel Mukuamu have gone down with injuries. This has allowed the second-year pro to get a chance to show what he can do against stiff competition.

“Obviously, you see Markquese Bell out to get a lot of the first-team resume,” veteran free safety Malik Hooker told Cowboys.com. “He’s been vocal. He’s been stepping in as if he’s one of the veteran guys. You know, he called himself that the last couple of [practices].”

After starting his career at the junior college level, Markquese Bell landed at Florida A&M. He compiled 95 combined tackles, five forced fumbles and two sacks in his final season at FAMU.

Bell was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the squad primarily as a special teams player. He got only 25 snaps on defense in 2022 and recorded just one tackle. But — if all goes well — that might change in 2023. 

“I mean, the last couple of days we can call him a rookie, you have to pay your dues there but, just as a professional, he handles it very well,” Hooker said. “He comes in, puts his head down and works every day and studies, and then that’s all you gotta ask for as a guy.

“I like that.”

Hopefully, for Bell’s sake, so will the coaches.

