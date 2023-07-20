By

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –– FAMU Men’s Basketball travels to Nebraska for an early non-conference matchup versus Big Ten team the Nebraska Cornhuskers on November 9, 2023.



“We’re excited about the opportunity to play Nebraska in an early season matchup in Lincoln,” said Head Coach Robert McCullum . “The game atmosphere created by their outstanding fan base and the momentum Coach Hoiberg’s team brings into the 2023-24 season from their strong finish to end the 2022-23 season – winning five of their last seven games presents quite a challenge for us. That said, I’m confident our team will embrace the early season challenges.”

The Rattlers will meet the Cornhuskers for the third time in program history, seeking their first victory against this Big Ten opponent. The anticipation for this early matchup intensifies with the chance to creating a big page turner for the Rattler program.

The most recent matchup between FAMU and Nebraska in 2020 was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test among the Rattlers’ staff. The Big Ten Conference ultimately made the decision based upon company policy and caution at that time.



FAMU has yet to release its 2023-2024 basketball schedule, therefore the game time and television information will be available at a later date.

FAMU men’s basketball scheduled to play Big Ten competitor