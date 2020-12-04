FAMU basketball loses games due to COVID positive

FAMU basketball is the latest HBCU program to come to a halt due to COVID-19.



Florida A&M has had two of its upcoming games canceled after a member of its support staff tested positive for COVID-19. FAMU was set to play the University of South Florida on Friday and Nebraska on Sunday.



“We were informed of a positive test this morning by our medical staff and immediately initiated COVID-19 protocol for retesting and quarantining. We continue to take every precaution to ensure the safety of our student-athletes and staff,” said VP/Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha. “Our men’s basketball program will continue to prepare to compete in a safe manner and follow all CDC guidelines for practice and competition.”



The Rattlers shut down their women’s basketball program last month due to concerns of COVID-19.



“We are very disappointed but obviously we are taking concerns and circumstances within the women’s basketball program and COVID-19 very seriously. Student-athletes’ health and safety is and will remain our top priority,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha said. “The department of athletics and the University are committed to adhering to all COVID-19 protocols and making sure we keep every Rattler student-athlete safe.”



FAMU’s next scheduled game is Dec. 12 against Oklahoma in Norman. It has three non-conference games left after playing OU (Austin Peay, Georgia Tech and South Carolina) before it is slated to begin its final MEAC basketball season.



FAMU basketball is 0-2 with losses to Florida Gulf Coast and the University of Georgia.

