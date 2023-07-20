CIAA Football HBCU Go Schedule 2023

SALEM, VA (July 20, 2023) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces its broadcast schedule for the 2023 football season, with games set to be shown on HBCU GO, as well as the conference’s very own CIAA Sports Network. Five CIAA games will be televised live on HBCU GO, including the 2023 CIAA Football Championship, which will be held in Salem, VA on November 11 this year.
HBCU GO’s four-game regular season slate, which features seven of the league’s 12 teams, begins Saturday, September 16 when Shaw visits Bowie State with kickoff set for 1 p.m.
The next week (Saturday, September 23), Virginia Union hosts the defending CIAA Champions of Fayetteville State at 6 p.m. in the Willard Bailey Classic.
The Saturday, October 14 contest will feature Winston-Salem State visiting Shaw at Durham County Stadium at 1 p.m.
The final HBCUGo regular season game of the season will pit a true battle on the gridiron as Virginia State makes a short trip up I-95 on Saturday, November 4 to take on arch-rival Virginia State in the Doug Wilder Classic at Hovey Field at Hovey Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
HBCUGO will conclude its CIAA football broadcast schedule with the conference championship game on Saturday, November 11 at Salem Stadium. The scheduled 3 p.m. kickoff will be between the respective CIAA Northern and Southern Champions.
Every conference game will also still be available on the CIAA Sports Network. Local listings of each game’s broadcast will be available at a later time.