Deion Sanders won’t be at Pac-12 media day. Here’s why

Deion Sanders won’t be at SWAC Media Day next Tuesday, but he won’t be at Pac-12 Media Day this week either.



Sanders said he will not be able to appear at the media day, scheduled for Friday, July 21, due to his latest foot surgery.



“I apologize that I’m not going to be at the Pac-12 Media Day. I have to have another surgery tomorrow,” Sanders told Thee Pregame Show. “One on my leg, as well as the removal of the clot.”



Sanders then had the camera pan to his toes. He appeared to be in his usual good spirits despite the lingering issue.

“God got me. Thank you for your prayers — thank you for your wishes. Thank you for your prayers. Thank you for everything.”



Sanders had initial surgery on his left foot when he was coach at Jackson State back in 2021. That surgery resulted in the amputation of two of his toes and caused him to miss a portion of the season as his assistant coaches guided the team for part of te season. Blood circulation has been an issue, as well as blood clotting. It caused him to miss a megacamp at Morehouse College in June.



Sanders was a big draw at SWAC media day in both 2021 and 2022, as media packed into Birmingham. In 2021 he had an infamous interview with a Clarion-Ledger reporter who called him Deion Sanders instead of coach. Last year, when asked if his Jackson State team was ready for Nick Saban and Alabama he told the media to “give me a year.”



Despite the setback, Sanders made it clear that he intends to heal up by the time Colorado opens the season against TCU.



“When we go to TCU, I’m running out in front of our team,” Sanders said. “I promise you that.”

