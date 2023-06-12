Deion Sanders has to ‘take care of the body’ won’t attend HBCU camp

By

Deion Sanders will not be attending a megacamp at Morehouse College in Atlanta on Tuesday morning.



The current head coach at Colorado and former Jackson State head coach posted a video on his Instagram channel making the announcement, filmed by Thee Pregame Show.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances that’s real, I unfortunately will not be attending the Morehouse camp on tomorrow,” Sanders said while aboard what appeared to be an airplane. “Im sorry. I apologize but I gotta take care of the body. Gotta take care of the body.”

Deion Sanders smiles before the Jackson State-Southern game (10/29/22)

Tuesday’s camp at Morehouse was set to be the second that Sanders had attended at an HBCU this month. Sanders went to the Prairie View A&M megacamp hosted by Bubba McDowell to start the month.



“I will send a few of my coaches there. Several of my coaches, matter of fact, will still be on hand to evaluate the talent and possibly, responsibly select some players that are smart, tough, fast and disciplined — with character. And don’t forget good grades. You gotta have good grades if you want to play for Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffs.”

Despite his inability to attend, Deion Sanders still made sure to promote the camp.



“Morehouse is going to be phenomenal. Still going to be a phenomenal camp. God bless y’all and I wish you the best. We’re coming back soon.”

