Johnson C. Smith University hires new WBB coach

By

Charlotte, N.C. / July 19, 2023 – Johnson C. Smith University announces the selection of Monterika Warren as head women’s basketball coach, effective August 1, 2023. Warren has served as assistant women’s basketball coach and assistant athletics director of Student Affairs since joining JCSU’s Department of Athletics in January 2023.

“We are pleased to promote Coach Warren to the position of head women’s basketball coach,” said Johnson C. Smith University Interim President Steven Boyd. “She brings a wealth of experience in taking a holistic approach to developing well-rounded student-athletes, who excel in athletics and academics. Enhancing our overall Athletics program is one of our strategies for increasing enrollment. Naming Coach Warren as head women’s basketball coach continues our momentum by strengthening our women’s basketball program.”

Prior to coming to JCSU, Warren gained experience in coaching and athletics administration at Austin Peay University where she served as Director of Basketball Operations. Her college coaching experience includes serving as assistant coach at Daytona State College. On the secondary level, Warren served as head girls basketball coach at Halifax Academy (Daytona Beach, Fla.), David C. Hinson Sr. Middle School (Daytona Beach) and Matanzas High School (Palm Coast, Fla).

Warren said she is excited to have this opportunity to take the Golden Bulls women’s basketball program to the next level.



“I am honored and humbled to have the task of bringing a fresh, exciting and new feel to JCSU women’s basketball,” she said. “I look forward to seizing the moment and teaching the young ladies entrusted to me what it looks and feels like to be champions on the basketball court and in the classroom. This is truly a blessing! I owe God all the glory and praise in this moment.”

She said she plans to build on the program’s rich heritage.



“Golden Bulls women’s basketball is known for its competitive spirit and winning nature, but just like any sport, there are some intangible stats you can’t win games without – the Rodman effect,” Warren said. “I plan to do more than just win games. I plan to help these young women win at life. I want to teach them how to wear JCSU Gold and Blue with pride. The task I’ve been given by the University aligns exactly with who I am as a person, mentor and coach. I couldn’t be more excited!”

Warren played collegiate basketball at Daytona State College in Daytona Beach and led her team to a Mid-Florida Conference championship with a 23-8 record in the 2014-2015 season. She was named to the All Mid-Florida Conference First Team twice and served as team captain for two consecutive years. While at Daytona State, she received the team’s Offensive Player of the Year award during her first year and received the Coaches’ Award her second year.

After her time at Daytona State, Warren received a basketball scholarship to University of Louisiana-Monroe but decided to transfer to Bethune-Cookman University where she was part of two regular season MEAC championships, which resulted in back-to-back Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) post-season appearances. During Warren’s two seasons at Bethune-Cookman, she helped the team to a 45-8 record. She was selected to participate in the prestigious Women’s Basketball Coaches Association So You Want To Be A Coach (WBCA SO) program immediately after graduating from BCU. The program develops high-performing female college basketball student-athletes who plan to pursue careers in coaching women’s basketball specifically.

In addition to being a talented and knowledgeable coach, Warren also has an entrepreneurial spirit. She created a skills development program, which trains female and male athletes at all levels.

A native of Savannah, Ga., Warren earned her associate degree in sport management from Daytona State College and her Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Bethune-Cookman College. She has two sons, Peyton and Payce.

Johnson C. Smith University hires new WBB coach