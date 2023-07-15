Lincoln University removes interim tag from basketball coach

By

Courtesy: Lincoln University Athletics

Lincoln University Director of Athletics and Recreational Services, Harry Stinson III, has announced the removal of the interim tag and official hiring of Jason Armstrong as the Lions’ 23rd Head Men’s Basketball Coach.

Jason A. Armstrong was appointed as the Interim Head Coach in June 2022, after serving as the Associate Head Coach for the prior two seasons. During his tenure as Interim Head Coach, Armstrong led the team to a 17-15 record including a historic run to the CIAA Tournament Championship Game, the first in Lincoln’s storied history.

“I’m excited to introduce Jason as our next Head Men’s Basketball Coach,” said Stinson. “Over the past few years I have gotten to know Jason and am a firm believer in his vision to lead Lincoln onward and upward. In his time at Lincoln, Jason has truly grown as a leader as evidence with our historic championship run that just fell short last season. His recruiting background, his ability to connect, train and lead young men is the overwhelming reason to remove the interim tag and name him our head coach. I’m excited to continue to be a part of his growth and watch him elevate the program to be a perennial CIAA Champion and NCAA Championship contender.”

During his interim season, Armstrong coached a pair of Lions to All-CIAA selections. Senior, Korey Williams (Brooklyn, N.Y./LaSalle Academy) was named to the All-CIAA Backcourt and redshirt freshman, Freddie Young, Jr was named to the CIAA All-Rookie team. Williams ranked with conference leaders in a number of statistical categories including third in scoring with 16.8 points per game, second in free throw percentage (81.4%) and fourth in three point field goals made per game.

In addition to gaining accolades with Williams and Young, the Lions saw Reggie Hudson (Bronx, N.Y./St. Raymond’s) and Peter Sorber (Trenton, N.J./Trenton Catholic) also have breakout moments. Hudson led the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio and ranked second in steals per game. Hudson would finish the season ranked fourth in the CIAA in assists per game. Back from a season-ending injury during the 2021-22 season, Sorber ranked third among lead leaders in blocks.

Lincoln University players in the hudde against rival Cheyney University in the “Battle of The First” at the HBCU Gameday Classic.

Armstrong arrived at Lincoln after serving as an assistant coach and director of recruiting at Division II Dominican College for seven seasons. During his tenure at Dominican, the Chargers reached four consecutive Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) championship games, while claiming back-to-back CACC championships 2019 & 2020.

“I am blessed and honored to be named Head Coach of Lincoln University,” stated Armstrong. “I would like to thank President Brenda Allen and Athletics Director Harry Stinson for giving me this great opportunity, as well as believing in my vision for the future of the Lincoln men’s basketball program. This past season, with the support of Interim AD Josh Dean and the entire Athletic Department, we were able to make history! The first men’s basketball team to ever advance to the CIAA Conference Tournament Final 4 and Championship Game. Even though it was not the outcome we wanted, there is no doubt in my mind that we will be back! The returning players are hungry and so are the new additions. The level of support is immeasurable, from the support of my family, previous coaches, as well as current and former players.”

