Prairie View lands commit from Louisiana Monroe WR

Coby Cavil, a wide receiver from Louisiana Monroe, is ready to make his mark at Prairie View A&M.

The redshirt announced his transfer to the Panthers in a push for playing time at one of the coveted slot receiver positions.

In his senior year at Red Oak High School, Cavil showcased his versatility, racking up an impressive 1,590 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns. His stellar performance was crucial in leading the Hawks to an impressive 11-2 record and a deep run in the 2019 state regional semifinals.

Coby Cavil’s outstanding achievements did not go unnoticed, as he was unanimously selected as the District 6-5A MVP. His remarkable 69 receptions for 1,334 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2019 emphasized his ability to dominate on the field. With eight 100-yard receiving games to his name, Cavil consistently displayed his success in making big plays at the high school level.

One of Cavil’s most memorable performances came against Denton Braswell in the playoffs, where he ran seven passes for a career-best 247 yards and two touchdowns, including an incredible 99-yard reception. His explosive speed and reliable hands make him a potent threat to any defense. Cavil also excelled in special teams. Returning kickoffs and punts, he added another level to his game; adding an electrifying 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown to his stats book. The Texas native was a part of the 2020 signing class for Louisiana Monroe. After two redshirt seasons, Coby made his way into the transfer portal in December 2022.

The HBCU community is already familiar with the last name Cavil. The wide receiver transfer is the nephew of HBCU sports media fixture, Dr. J. Kenyatta Cavil. Dr. Cavil is widely recognized as a scholar in critical sports studies. His research focuses on HBCU sports culture theory and HBCU athletics aesthetics. This research helped to birth“Inside the HBCU Sports Lab.” For one hour each week, Dr. Cavil sits with Charles Bishop and Mike Washington to discuss HBCU sports updates and the latest news and conducts insightful interviews.

With his exceptional athleticism and proven track record, Coby Cavil has the possibility to make an immediate impact at Prairie View for its offensive roster.

