Why Alcorn State University landed a QB with an ACC offer

Alcorn State University has a long history of producing talented quarterbacks that wreak havoc on defenses in the SWAC. It looks like it may have another as it has reeled in a commitment from Chris Martin.

Martin is rated as a three-star prospect by on3.com heading into his senior season this fall. He has offers from Georgia Tech and UConn as well as Troy and Georgia Southern.

The 6’1, 185 quarterback excels both on the football field and in the classroom, as noted by Lee County High School head coach Dean Fabrizio.

“Chris Martin might be the hardest-working player we have ever had come through here at Lee County,” Fabrizio told the Albany Herald. “And that says a lot because we have had a ton of hard-working kids come through this program. In addition, he is a 4.0 student. He had a great year for us last year. He is the first sophomore starter we’ve ever had, but he has worked on himself and he has gotten so much better, bigger and stronger. He is more confident and we are expecting a huge year out of him this year.”

A member of the national honor society as well as a participant in the Elite 11 Quarterback Regional Combine, Martin told HBCU Gameday what won him over about Alcorn State University.

“The tradition, the history, my relationship with the coaches — and their track record of putting their guys in the best position to succeed,” Martin said. “I want to be a successful black man in America and they can help me grow into that. I have aspirations to play football at the highest level, however, the ball goes flat for everyone whether that be in 5 years or 40 years. I wanted to be in a place that would help me succeed in all facets of life.”



It will be at least a year before Martin hits the field in Lorman, but if he continues to mature and ASU can keep bigger schools at bay, he’ll have his shot to write his name in with the all-time greats in school history.

