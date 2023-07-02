Southern University signs top ranked JUCO tight end

Southern University has reportedly added a top 3 JUCO player to its 2023 football roster. According to the SU Recruiting Spotlight Twitter page, the Jags have added a major boost with this latest pickup up of transfer tight end Ivan Thomas, formally of Louisiana Tech University. The redshirt sophomore is expected to make an immediate impact for Southern, bringing talent and experience to the offense in 2023.
Thomas dominated at Miami Palmetto High School; playing both football and basketball. As a senior in 2017, he earned the honor of being named first-team all-state. Thomas registered 34 catches for 542 yards during that season.
Ivan Thomas began his college football career at Florida International (FIU) in 2018, appearing in 14 games with two starts during his two seasons in Miami, FL. During that time, he recorded seven receptions for 44 yards. His performances led to at least one reception in a four-game stretch.
The following year the Florida native transferred to Hutchinson Community College where he played one season for the Blue Dragons. As a sophomore, he played in eight games and captured 19 receptions for an impressive 351 yards. He also led the team with six touchdowns in the 2020-2021 season.
According to 247Sports, Thomas ranked No. 3 for the 2021 Top Tight End JUCO Recruits.
During his redshirt sophomore year at LA Tech, Thomas appeared in all 12 games. Even though he contributed on special teams and as a tight end Thomas didn’t write any stats for the books.
Ivan Thomas is one of the many transfer pick-ups who can heavily influence both the run and pass game for Southern University.