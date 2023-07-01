VIEW ALL SCORES
Bluefield State

CIAA welcomes Bluefield State back as full member

Bluefield State University returns to the CIAA after nearly 70 years. The West Virginia HBCU will begin competing this fall.
Posted on

Bluefield State University is officially back in the CIAA after nearly 70 years. The West Virginia-based HBCU is back in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The news was revealed last November as HBCU Gameday broke the story.

BSU was previously a member of the CIAA from 1932 through 1955. It was forced to join the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WVIAC) due to desgregation. When the WVIAC disbanded in 2013, Bluefield State was left searching for a home, while still competing as an NCAA DII independent member. 

The CIAA will serve as the conference for 13 of the Big Blue Athletic Programs. These programs are Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country, Men’s and Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field, Volleyball, Men’s Golf, Softball, and Women’s Tennis. 

Bluefield State, CIAA
Bluefield State men’s basketball.

“To be going back to the oldest HBCU conference and one of the oldest conferences in the NCAA is a perfect fit for Bluefield State University,” Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Derrick Price said in November. “Joining the CIAA is something that we made a priority from day one as an administrative team.” 

The return to the CIAA was preceded by a return to football at Bluefield State University after more than 40 years. The program re-emerged following the COVID-19 pandemic and has competed against CIAA programs in football. 

“We are extremely excited to be back in the CIAA Family!” BSU head coach Tony Coaxum told HBCU Gameday. “Truly honored to be among all the great HBCU institutions and looking forward to having our young men competing for championships!” 


Bluefield State joins current CIAA members  Bowie State University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University, Livingstone College, Shaw University, St. Augustine’s University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University. 

CIAA welcomes Bluefield State back as full member
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

North Carolina A&T North Carolina A&T
90
Colonial Athletic Association

North Carolina A&T football, Campbell join CAA
429
Culture

Langston establishes NIL Market with Opendorse partnership
Southern University Southern University
904
2023 Football

Southern/Bethune-Cookman 2023 football game moved to NFL stadium
Jackson State Southern Jackson State Southern
576
MEAC

The transfer portal window may be cut significantly
448
FAMU

FAMU launches Rattlers+ streaming digital network
To Top
X