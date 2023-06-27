Bethune Cookman picks up Power Five wide receiver from portal

Tink Boyd, a former wide receiver for Virginia Tech, decided to make a change and transfer to the Bethune Cookman football program for the upcoming season. After logging limited playing time during his tenure at Virginia Tech, the Richmond, Virginia native will be headed to the SWAC to play for new Bethune Cookman head coach Raymond Woodie Jr.
Last December, Boyd announced his transfer portal entrance via his social media. Since then the wide receiver racked up offers from numerous schools: Chowan, Virginia State, University of Charleston, and others.
Before his college career, Tink Boyd crafted his skills at Trinity Episcopal School. Throughout his four years at the high school, Boyd emerged as a standout player, recording an impressive 69 receptions for 1,364 yards and 15 touchdowns. Boyd’s remarkable performances allowed him to break several records, including receiving yards in a single season (1,364), receiving yards in a single game (300), and touchdowns in a single game (5). Additionally, the Virginia native held the record for all-purpose yards in a single game at 347 yards. Boyd’s athleticism extended beyond the football field, as he played basketball and participated in track and field for three years.
Boyd’s freshman season in 2019 saw him in action against Duke on September 27, gaining valuable experience at the collegiate level. In his debut year 2018, he redshirted not playing that season.
For the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Boyd played in a combined four games. In the 2021 season, he made his first career start against Maryland.
During the 2022 season, Boyd appeared in nine games for the Hokies but did not appear in the matchup against Duke on November 12. However, he did showcase his playmaking abilities by recovering a muffed punt against Boston College earlier in the season.
The move to Bethune Cookman presents an opportunity for Boyd to earn more playing time and contribute significantly to the Wildcats’ offense. The Daytona SWAC representatives have been busy this offseason rebuilding its team foundation with hopes of formulating a winning culture next fall.