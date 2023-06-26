Alcorn State University QB Felix Harper shines in pro debut

By

It took a while, but former Alcorn State University quarterback Felix Harper is back on the field and making an impact in the pros.



Harper made his pro debut with the Bay Area Panthers of the Indoor Football League (IFL) on Saturday, and it was an impressive one. He completed 10 of his 19 pass attempts, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for another as his team lost to the Frisco Fighters 45-38.

Harper, a two-year starter for Alcorn State University, was forced into the lineup as starter Dalton Sneed was unable to go.

“This morning, Dalton was feeling sick. But in the preparation during the week, coaches always have us prepared,” said Harper. “It’s next man up because you never know what could happen. So I was prepared, watching film and making sure my head was in the game.”

Defensive coordinator Rob Keefe had nothing but praise for Felix Harper after the game.

“I thought Felix being thrown in there at crunch time was excellent for us,” said Keefe. “He’s an unbelievable athlete. To find out about an hour before the game that you’re starting says a lot about him and says a lot about our team. We were able to believe in each other and rally around him to play as hard as we possibly can.”

Felix Harper started his college career on the bench as a backup to Lenoris Footman and Noah Johnson at Alcorn State University. An injury to Noah Johnson early in the 2019 season gave Harper a chance to take over as starter and he never relinquished it.



Harper went undrafted in 2022, but signed a deal with the Cleveland Browns but the stint was short-lived. He briefly landed in the CFL, but never saw the field.

