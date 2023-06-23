Ex-Florida Gators football, Temple transfer headed to HBCU

By

Former Florida Gators football and Temple player Iverson Clement is taking his talent to the HBCU ranks.

The former four-star athlete has decided to spend his final year of eligibility at Bethune-Cookman University. He made his announcement via social media on Friday.

Hailing from Mount Holly, New Jersey, Clement was a top-20 prospect as an athlete in the 2018 recruiting cycle, garnering offers from SEC schools such as Tennessee and Kentucky, ACC squads like Pittsburgh, North Carolina and others, as well as Michigan. He eventually committed to play for Florida Gators football. Over the next three seasons, he played primarily at running back, but was limited to just 12 carries totaling 94 yards.

Iverson Clement started his career with Florida Gators football.

Iverson Clement transferred to Temple prior to the 2021 season, but didn’t play that season due to off-the-field issues with members of the staff. He was reinstated to the program prior to the 2022 season. He played at running back during the spring game for Temple, but was soon moved to defensive back by new head coach Stan Drayton.

“He’s a good example for the team in the sense of it didn’t work out for him at running back and he had to make a change and he bought into that change,” Drayton said. “There was no feedback. He trusted his coaches in that respect. He dove into the position and tried to learn as much as he could before we started getting into fall camp. And to this day, he’s putting in the effort to try to learn that position and work on his craft that way.”



Clement would play on special teams in the team’s first handful of games before hitting the transfer portal in September.



Now he will head to Bethune-Cookman, looking to help that program get out of the cellar of the SWAC.

