Atlanta Falcons to workout former Alcorn State, XFL star

Former Alcorn State star and current XFL player Chris Blair will get a shot to show the Atlanta Falcons what he can do.

Blair has received an invite to the Atlanta Falcons training camp per the XFL.

Chris Blair spent last season with the D.C. Defenders, helping the team make it all the way to the XFL title game. He caught 25 passes in 10 games, racking up 584 yards for a blazing 23.3 average per catch. He had grabs of 70 and 86 yards and scored three touchdowns on the season.



Blair started his collegiate career at Hinds Community College where he caught just 16 passes, but three of them went for touchdowns.

Chris Blair ranked sixth in the nation in yards per reception (21.2) and was the team’s leading receiver with 931 yards and grabbed seven touchdowns. He saved his best for last with a career-high 150 yards and a score in the Celebration Bowl. Throughout the season, Blair went for over 100 receiving yards five total times during the season, including five of the final nine games of his career. Of his long receptions in each game, four times he hauled in a pass of at least 60-plus yards going for a long of 71 against Savannah State.

Not only did he lead the Braves in receiving in 2019, but also in his first year as a junior in 2018 collecting 43 receptions for 529 yards and six touchdowns. He also added six rushes for 73 yards.

Blair was a part of the 2020 NFL Draft class, which coincided with the pandemic and resulted in just two HBCU players being selected. A year later he signed a futures contract with the Green Bay Packers, getting into just one preseason game. He then took his talents to the XFL, and now he’ll look to show the Atlanta Falcons what he can do in hopes of making the roster.

