North Carolina Central University to play pair of midweek games

DURHAM, N.C. – Two North Carolina Central University football games have been selected for Thursday night ESPNU telecasts during the upcoming 2023 season.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, the defending MEAC and Cricket Celebration Bowl champion’s hit the road to square off against Morgan State. The following Thursday, Oct. 26, NCCU will be back home to take on South Carolina State.

North Carolina Central University defeated Morgan State last season en-route to its first MEAC title since 2016. NCCU went on to fall against South Carolina State as went 11-2 during the 2022 season, winning the conference crown before going on to defeat Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl.



North Carolina Central RB Latrell Collier runs in for a score against Morgan State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)



Both games will air live on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. ET.



The Cricket Celebration Bowl will be Saturday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, aired live on ABC.



The rest of the MEAC’s 2023 ESPN football slate will be announced at a later date, in anticipation of MEAC Football Media Day, on Friday, July 21.

