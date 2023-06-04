By

After only two HBCU baseball players were drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Minority Baseball Prospects (MBP) organization saw a need for change.

“We really want to give these kids an opportunity in front of scouts,” explained MBP founder Alex Wyche.

“You know, the purpose of showcasing kids is giving them an opportunity to see at the next level, man. So we got about fifteen scouts out here to see these great HBCU all stars.”

The combine was held at Cool Ray Field right outside of Atlanta, Georgia and featured a variety of drills for the Black college athletes to show what they have.

“It’s an amazing opportunity opportunity to be out here with some of the best HBCU baseball players along with myself,” said Jayden Sloan of Alabama State University.

“You get to see everyone from different, different schools and we get to show what we really can do.”

Kansas City Royals’ Darwin Pennye was one of the many MLB scouts in attendance.

“I saw some guys who obviously have tools enough to be professional players and some guys that if they continue to mature as players, they continue to grow and learn the game may have an opportunity to one day be on TV and play in the major league,” Pennye stated.

HBCU baseball’s first pro scout combine